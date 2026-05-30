Champions League final with novelties, rarities and lots of money - Gallery Luis Enrique (left) and Mikel Arteta are the first two Spanish coaches to face each other in a Champions League final Image: Keystone German Daniel Siebert takes charge of the match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest Image: Keystone The final of the most important European Cup is being held in Budapest for the first time Image: Keystone Defender Gabriel and winger Bukayo Saka pose with the Premier League trophy, which Arsenal won this year for the first time since 2004 Image: Keystone Paris Saint-Germain won the league trophy for the fifth time in a row Image: Keystone Champions League final with novelties, rarities and lots of money - Gallery Luis Enrique (left) and Mikel Arteta are the first two Spanish coaches to face each other in a Champions League final Image: Keystone German Daniel Siebert takes charge of the match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest Image: Keystone The final of the most important European Cup is being held in Budapest for the first time Image: Keystone Defender Gabriel and winger Bukayo Saka pose with the Premier League trophy, which Arsenal won this year for the first time since 2004 Image: Keystone Paris Saint-Germain won the league trophy for the fifth time in a row Image: Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal play for the Champions League title on Saturday. Some interesting facts about the final in Budapest.

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GAME TIME. Both the venue and the kick-off time are new to the Champions League. The final will be played in Budapest for the first time, starting at 18:00. The change of kick-off time from 9 p.m. to the early evening should make the logistics of the major event easier, both for the host city and for the fans in the Puskas Arena.

SUPPORTING PROGRAM. The 61,000-capacity stadium in Hungary's capital is sold out. Supporters of the two finalists each received a contingent of around 17,000 tickets. Immediately before the final, the band "The Killers" is the highlight of the opening show. However, the football festival already began on Thursday. UEFA is offering various activities and live music on Budapest's Heroes' Square until Sunday.

THE FINALISTS. For the first time, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will meet in the Champions League final. Neither is one of the great European title collectors. The French side won the Champions League for the first time last year and could become only the second team in over 35 years to successfully defend their title. Arsenal reached the final for the only time so far in 2006, losing to FC Barcelona. With a win, the Gunners would become the seventh English club to win the Champions League.

DIRECT DUALS This is only the third time that the two finalists have faced each other in a knockout round. Last year, Paris Saint-Germain won the semi-final against Arsenal with two narrow victories (1-0 in London and 2-1 in Paris). Both traveled to Budapest as champions. PSG celebrated their fifth consecutive championship this month, while Arsenal won the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

TRAINER I. Although the French and English champions are facing each other, two Spaniards, Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta, are in charge on the coaching bench. Both had a formative past at FC Barcelona and worked their way up through the ranks. The 44-year-old Arteta, who played one season for PSG in 2001/2002, was assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for three years before becoming head coach at Arsenal. Enrique, who is twelve years older, learned the trade during three years as coach of Barcelona's B team.

TRAINER II. This is only the fourth time in the seventy-year history of the competition that two coaches from the same country have faced each other. In 2003 it was the Italians Carlo Ancelotti (Milan) and Marcello Lippi (Juventus Turin), in 2013 the Germans Jupp Heynckes (Bayern Munich) and Jürgen Klopp (Dortmund) and in 2020 again two Germans with Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich) and Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint-Germain).

REFEREE. The final will be refereed by German Daniel Siebert. The 42-year-old has already refereed two Arsenal matches in the knockout round. In the semi-final second leg between the English side and Atlético Madrid, he was criticized in Spain for not whistling a potential penalty. He is not without controversy at home either. Siebert was not called up for the upcoming World Cup.

THE STAR. Neither PSG nor Arsenal have the all-conquering star in their ranks. The French side's attacking players Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Chwitscha Kwarazchelia provide most of the spectacle. At Arsenal, Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze are responsible for the dribbling. If you take market value as a yardstick, the two Englishmen from Arsenal, Saka and Declan Rice, and the two Portuguese players from PSG, João Neves and Vitinha, are the outstanding players with a market value of around CHF 110 million each.

FINANCES I. According to the specialist website "transfermarkt.ch", both teams have a squad worth around CHF 1.2 billion at their disposal. In terms of turnover, the two finalists are also in similar ranges, with Paris Saint-Germain generating CHF 778 million and Arsenal CHF 764 million.

FINANCES II. In addition to the coveted trophy, whose design has remained unchanged since 1967 and which is called the Henkelpott in Germany, 43.5 million euros will also be distributed in the final. The winner receives 25 million, while the loser receives 18.5 million. For the entire Champions League season last year, Paris Saint-Germain received a total of 144 million euros as the winner.