Will Lamine Yamal (left) and Robert Lewandowski also be celebrating against defending champions PSG? Picture: Keystone

Curtain up for round two of the premier class! While Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have to play, Barcelona will play an absolute top duel. Watch all the games live with blue Sport.

Luca Betschart

It goes blow by blow. Just two weeks after the spectacular start to the league phase of the Champions League, the second matchday is already on the program on Tuesday and Wednesday. Only with blue Sport can you watch all 18 games live. You can watch the clash between Atalanta Bergamo and Club Brugge on Tuesday live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom from 6.35 pm.

Mandatory tasks for Real and Bayern

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich picked up victories and their first three points in front of a home crowd on the first matchday. For both, it's serious business away from home on Tuesday. Real travel to Kazakh club Kairat Almaty, while Bayern face Paphos in Limassol. In both cases, anything other than a victory by the favorites would be a sensation.

Frankfurt challenges Atlético Madrid

Eintracht got off to a flying start with a furious 5:1 victory over Galatasaray and will face Atlético Madrid on Tuesday. The Spaniards, for their part, were beaten by Liverpool FC in a spectacular match at Anfield Road. Coach Diego Simeone will have to watch the game against Frankfurt from the stands following his red card in the opening game at Liverpool FC. "It's a bit of a shame because I would have loved to have seen him live on the touchline," admitted Frankfurt's goalscorer Jonathan Burkardt.

Mourinho faces former club - Galatasaray take on Liverpool

After their opening defeats, Chelsea and Benfica Lisbon are already under pressure ahead of their head-to-head clash. Chelsea lost away to Bayern Munich, while Benfica suffered a surprise defeat at home to Karabakh Agdam, which cost coach Bruno Lage his job. He was replaced by José Mourinho, who now wants to give his old love a run for his money. Find out more here.

Thrilling clash in Barcelona

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain host last year's semi-finalists FC Barcelona on Wednesday. Both teams started the league phase with a win. PSG had no trouble against Atalanta, winning 4-0, while Barcelona defeated Newcastle 2-1 thanks to Rashford's brace. Who is still without a point after the second game?

Overview of the matchday 2 fixtures

