The draw for the Champions League phase will take place in Monaco on Thursday evening. blue Zoom will broadcast the draw live on free-to-air TV from 6.00 pm. Find out everything you need to know here.
The mode
The group stage with 32 teams has been history since last season. There is now a league phase with 36 teams. In this phase, each team plays eight matches, each against a different club. During the eight match days, each team plays four home games and four away games.
All 36 clubs are listed in a table. The top eight teams at the end of the league phase qualify for the round of 16. The remaining eight places are determined in knockout play-offs between the teams ranked 9th to 24th. The teams ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated from the competition.
The draw
Matches between teams from the same country are not possible in the league phase. The teams are drawn from four pots and each team receives two opponents from each pot, including its own. This means that there is one home and one away opponent from each draw pot. Since the new mode was introduced, the allocation has been automated via a computer.
blue Zoom broadcasts the draw live on free TV. It starts at 18:00.
The draw pots
Pot 1
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Real Madrid
- FC Barcelona
- Manchester City
- Liverpool FC
- Chelsea FC
- FC Bayern Munich
- Borussia Dortmund
- Inter Milan
Pot 2
- Atlético Madrid
- FC Villarreal
- FC Arsenal
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Juventus Turin
- Atalanta Bergamo
- Benfica Lisbon
- Club Brugge
Pot 3
- Olympique Marseille
- SSC Napoli
- Ajax Amsterdam
- PSV Eindhoven
- Sporting Lisbon
- Olympiakos Piraeus
- Slavia Prague
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Bodø/Glimt
Pot 4
- AS Monaco
- Athletic Club Bilbao
- Newcastle United
- Galatasaray Istanbul
- Union Saint-Gilloise
- Copenhagen
- Qarabag
- Pafos FC
- Kairat Almaty
The match dates
League phase, draws and knockout phase
- Matchday 1: 16-18.09.2025
- Matchday 2: 30.09.-01.10.2025
- Matchday 3: 21-22.10.2025
- Matchday 4: 04-05.11.2025
- Matchday 5: 25-26.11.2025
- Matchday 6: 09-10.12.2025
- Matchday 7: 20-21.01.2026
- Matchday 8: 28.01.2026
- Draw for knockout round play-offs: 30.01.2026
- Play-offs-Hinspiele: 17.-18.02.2026
- Play-offs-Rückspiele: 24.-25.02.2026
- Draw for round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals & final: 27.02.2026
- Achtelfinal-Hinspiele: 10.-11.03.2026
- Achtelfinal-Rückspiele: 17.-18.03.2026
- Viertelfinal-Hinspiele: 07.-08.04.2026
- Viertelfinal-Rückspiele: 14.-15.04.2026
- Halbfinal-Hinspiele: 28.-29.04.2026
- Halbfinal-Rückspiele: 05.-06.05.2026
- Final: 30.05.2026 in Budapest