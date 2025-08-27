  1. Residential Customers
Draw live on blue Zoom at 6 pm Champions League: These cracking duels are possible

Jan Arnet

27.8.2025

On Thursday evening, football Europe looks to Monaco.
Keystone

The draw for the Champions League phase will take place in Monaco on Thursday evening. blue Zoom will broadcast the draw live on free-to-air TV from 6.00 pm. Find out everything you need to know here.

27.08.2025, 23:15

The mode

The group stage with 32 teams has been history since last season. There is now a league phase with 36 teams. In this phase, each team plays eight matches, each against a different club. During the eight match days, each team plays four home games and four away games.

All 36 clubs are listed in a table. The top eight teams at the end of the league phase qualify for the round of 16. The remaining eight places are determined in knockout play-offs between the teams ranked 9th to 24th. The teams ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated from the competition.

The draw

Matches between teams from the same country are not possible in the league phase. The teams are drawn from four pots and each team receives two opponents from each pot, including its own. This means that there is one home and one away opponent from each draw pot. Since the new mode was introduced, the allocation has been automated via a computer.

blue Zoom broadcasts the draw live on free TV. It starts at 18:00.

The draw pots

Pot 1

  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Real Madrid
  • FC Barcelona
  • Manchester City
  • Liverpool FC
  • Chelsea FC
  • FC Bayern Munich
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Inter Milan
Show more

Pot 2

  • Atlético Madrid
  • FC Villarreal
  • FC Arsenal
  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Juventus Turin
  • Atalanta Bergamo
  • Benfica Lisbon
  • Club Brugge
Show more

Pot 3

  • Olympique Marseille
  • SSC Napoli
  • Ajax Amsterdam
  • PSV Eindhoven
  • Sporting Lisbon
  • Olympiakos Piraeus
  • Slavia Prague
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • Bodø/Glimt
Show more

Pot 4

  • AS Monaco
  • Athletic Club Bilbao
  • Newcastle United
  • Galatasaray Istanbul
  • Union Saint-Gilloise
  • Copenhagen
  • Qarabag
  • Pafos FC
  • Kairat Almaty
Show more

The match dates

League phase, draws and knockout phase

  • Matchday 1: 16-18.09.2025
  • Matchday 2: 30.09.-01.10.2025
  • Matchday 3: 21-22.10.2025
  • Matchday 4: 04-05.11.2025
  • Matchday 5: 25-26.11.2025
  • Matchday 6: 09-10.12.2025
  • Matchday 7: 20-21.01.2026
  • Matchday 8: 28.01.2026
  • Draw for knockout round play-offs: 30.01.2026
  • Play-offs-Hinspiele: 17.-18.02.2026
  • Play-offs-Rückspiele: 24.-25.02.2026
  • Draw for round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals & final: 27.02.2026
  • Achtelfinal-Hinspiele: 10.-11.03.2026
  • Achtelfinal-Rückspiele: 17.-18.03.2026
  • Viertelfinal-Hinspiele: 07.-08.04.2026
  • Viertelfinal-Rückspiele: 14.-15.04.2026
  • Halbfinal-Hinspiele: 28.-29.04.2026
  • Halbfinal-Rückspiele: 05.-06.05.2026
  • Final: 30.05.2026 in Budapest
Show more

Champions League

