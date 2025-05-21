  1. Residential Customers
13 suspects targeted Champions League trophy stolen and found again

SDA

21.5.2025 - 15:52

Stolen Champions League trophy back.
Stolen Champions League trophy back.
Screenshot: ppsplisboa

According to the Portuguese police, the winner's trophy for the women's Champions League in Lisbon has been stolen and recovered by the police. The investigation is still ongoing.

Keystone-SDA

21.05.2025, 15:52

Next Saturday, the women's Champions League final between Arsenal (with Pia Wälti) and Barcelona (with Sydney Schertenleib) will take place in Lisbon. Hooded thieves stole the sterling silver trophy from the underground parking garage of the José Alvalade Stadium last weekend during the match between Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria.

Four days after the theft, the police, who were conducting an undercover investigation, were able to return the 60 cm high, 10 kg trophy to UEFA.

The police wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that they had at least 13 suspects in their sights. In addition to the trophy, the thieves had taken other UEFA items. UEFA had not communicated the theft.

