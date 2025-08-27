On Thursday evening, football Europe looks to Monaco. Keystone

The draw for the Champions League phase will take place in Monaco on Thursday evening. blue Zoom will broadcast the draw live on free-to-air TV from 6.00 pm. Find out everything you need to know here.

Jan Arnet

The mode

The group stage with 32 teams has been history since last season. There is now a league phase with 36 teams. In this phase, each team plays eight matches, each against a different club. During the eight match days, each team plays four home games and four away games.

All 36 clubs are listed in a table. The top eight teams at the end of the league phase qualify for the round of 16. The remaining eight places are determined in knockout play-offs between the teams ranked 9th to 24th. The teams ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated from the competition.

The draw

Matches between teams from the same country are not possible in the league phase. The teams are drawn from four pots and each team receives two opponents from each pot, including its own. This means that there is one home and one away opponent from each draw pot. Since the new mode was introduced, the allocation has been automated via a computer.

The draw pots

Pot 1 Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

FC Barcelona

Manchester City

Liverpool FC

Chelsea FC

FC Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan Show more

Pot 2 Atlético Madrid

FC Villarreal

FC Arsenal

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt

Juventus Turin

Atalanta Bergamo

Benfica Lisbon

Club Brugge Show more

Pot 3 Olympique Marseille

SSC Napoli

Ajax Amsterdam

PSV Eindhoven

Sporting Lisbon

Olympiakos Piraeus

Slavia Prague

Tottenham Hotspur

Bodø/Glimt Show more

Pot 4 AS Monaco

Athletic Club Bilbao

Newcastle United

Galatasaray Istanbul

Union Saint-Gilloise

Copenhagen

Qarabag

Pafos FC

Kairat Almaty Show more

The match dates