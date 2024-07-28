The Young Boys had no chance against FC St.Gallen, losing 4-0 and still without points after three league games. For coach Patrick Rahmen, it is even the 10th defeat in a row across all clubs. The frustration in the Bernese camp is correspondingly great.

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB have no chance against FC St.Gallen and are beaten 4-0. This leaves the champions without a point after three games - for the first time ever in the Super League.

Bern's nerves were already on edge during the game, with David von Ballmoos and Jaouen Hadjam coming to blows on the pitch. After the final whistle, the YB goalie admits: "That certainly wasn't right."

Sporting director Steve von Bergen chooses clear words in an interview with blue Sport, announces individual talks and says with a view to the open transfer window: "We will do something." Show more

What's going on with the champions from Bern? In St.Gallen, Patrick Rahmen's team is shown up from the very first second and has no chance for 90 minutes. For the first time since 2014, YB lost three Super League games in a row. And for the first time ever, the Bernese are still without points after three Super League games. And for new coach Patrick Rahmen, it is even the tenth defeat in a row across all clubs.

Bern's nerves seem to be frayed even in the final phase of the third game of the season. The best example is a scene involving David von Ballmoos, who briefly loses his composure and takes teammate Hadjam to task.

After the YB team initially disappears into the dressing room as one, David von Ballmoos explains in an interview with blue Sport: "That was the result of emotions. It hit him now, it certainly wasn't right in this situation. We've already looked at it and it's forgotten for both of us."

A goal conceded for every mistake

For the YB goalkeeper, however, the Bernese reaction after the weak first half is also something to forget. "If you start the second half like that, then the match is over," said Von Ballmoos. "We're being punished brutally hard at the moment. Of course, we're not doing everything perfectly. But it feels like we're getting a goal for every mistake. We have to work for the luck of the brave again. We can only get out of this together."

Sandro Lauper agrees with this. "We have to stand together and be calm first and then we'll see what happens in Bern," says the 27-year-old, making it clear that the numerous goals conceded are not just down to the defense. "It starts at the front with the strikers and ends with us at the back. We (defensive players) are the ones who look stupid at the end. There's a little bit missing everywhere - and that's just too much at the moment."

However, Lauper also recalls that they had to overcome difficult phases last season. "We got out of that too. Now we have to pick up where we left off. We now have a week to talk together and analyze the mistakes." Perhaps the misery at the start of the season even has a positive side. "We still have time to react. The season is still long," says Lauper. "We have to roll up the field from behind."

Von Bergen: "We're not panicking"

Steve von Bergen also chooses clear words. "We were out of our depth in every area. We couldn't show any reaction. A difficult week for us," the YB sporting director makes clear, but has no explanation for this so soon after the final whistle. "It's clear that each of us has to ask the right questions. We got into this situation as a team and have to get out of it as a team."

It's also easy to talk about the defenders now. "But it's not just one position or another. We're not doing enough in general. Every one of us has to be aware of that," says von Bergen. "It's always the same thing. When you lose, you talk about leadership. But in the end, it's not about one, two or three players, it's about the whole team."

For this reason, the 41-year-old has announced many talks in the coming days - and also some personnel improvements. "We are analyzing, we will do something," says Von Bergen with a view to the still open transfer window. "But one thing is certain: we're not going to panic. We're not going to bring in five new players in the next few weeks."