Key game at the start: Xherdan Shaqiri and FC Basel can take a big step towards the league title with a home win against Servette on Sunday. Picture: Keystone

After the division of the standings, there are still five rounds to play in the Super League - and the first one is a tough one. These are the decisions that will be made between now and the final matchday on May 24.

The championship race

FC Basel is in pole position in the race for the league title. After five wins in a row, they have a six-point lead over their closest rivals Servette. A look at the past shows just how promising the starting position is: since the Super League was introduced in 2003, only once has a team lost such a cushion in the last five rounds: 19 years ago, FCB had to let FC Zurich catch them on the last matchday.

This season, a preliminary decision could already be made on Sunday: If Basel win their home game against Geneva, coach Fabio Celestini's team would be hard to catch. Young Boys, who are currently third in the table and will play away at Lausanne the day before, would also be at least eight points behind with four rounds to go after their bitter Cup semi-final defeat to Biel.

However, if Servette were to repeat the feat of February, when coach Thomas Häberli's team inflicted the first of only two defeats on FCB this year, the title race would be restarted. Geneva would be just three points away and FCB could be in for a nail-biter with three difficult away games in a row (Lugano, Lausanne and YB).

Battle for the European Cup places

For the last time for the time being, becoming champions is also particularly valuable in European terms. The first-placed team in the Super League will contest the play-off for the Champions League and will therefore at least be guaranteed a place in the Europa League. From the 2026/27 season onwards, the champions - because Switzerland has fallen behind in the UEFA five-year rankings - will enter the competition two rounds earlier and would have to clear three hurdles to reach the top flight.

The second-placed team in the current Super League season will start in the second qualifying round for the Champions League. They must survive at least one round in order to take part in a European league phase in the fall.

In addition, two to three further European Cup places will be awarded in the Super League. Should Basel win the cup final against outsiders Biel and already occupy a place in the top two, the third-placed team will inherit the European Cup place reserved for the cup winner. In this case, the teams in 3rd (playoffs) and 4th (2nd round) would qualify for the Europa League, while the fifth-placed team would enter the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

Four teams in the relegation mire

In the other half of the table, the big fight to stay in the league begins. Sion, Grasshoppers, Yverdon and Winterthur will decide among themselves who will be relegated directly and who will contest the barrage against the Challenge League runners-up. In contrast, five meaningless rounds await St. Gallen and Zurich.

For Winterthur, who looked certain to be relegated for a long time but have started an impressive comeback with ten points from the last four rounds, the relegation round begins on Saturday with a groundbreaking duel. Two weeks after their 1:0 away win, they welcome Grasshoppers to their Schützenwiese home ground. Another win would see FCW close the gap on the Zurich side and, at least for one day, on Yverdon. The Vaud side play St. Gallen at home on Sunday, while Sion, who are currently six points ahead of Winterthur, host FCZ.

The four teams at risk of relegation have all been promoted in the last four years. GC have been back in Switzerland's top flight since 2021, Winterthur since 2022, Yverdon were promoted in 2023 and Sion were promoted again last year after being relegated in 2023.

