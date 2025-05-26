Is Cristiano Ronaldo moving from Al-Nassr FC to a Club World Cup participant at short notice? imago

Is Cristiano Ronaldo moving from Al-Nassr FC to a Club World Cup participant in a hurry? A message from the superstar that sounds like a farewell is fueling the rumors.

DPA dpa

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has further fueled speculation about a move to a new club with a post on social media. "This chapter is closed. The story? Still being written. I'm grateful to everyone," wrote the Portuguese on Instagram and X to a photo showing him in the shirt of his current club Al-Nassr FC. Many fans interpreted the words, which Ronaldo did not explain further, as a farewell message. After less than an hour, there were already tens of thousands of comments under the posts.

The 40-year-old has been the subject of transfer rumors for some time - not least due to the upcoming Club World Cup this summer. It was only at the weekend that FIFA President Gianni Infantino held out the prospect of Ronaldo taking part in the Club World Cup by switching clubs at short notice. Infantino said that the summer transfer period modified by football's world governing body made this theoretically possible. FIFA allows participating clubs to make short-term transfers. Talks are underway with some clubs, he said.

Saudi club Al-Nassr, where Ronaldo has been under contract since 2023, will not take part in the Club World Cup, which will take place from June 14 to July 13 in the USA with 32 teams, including FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.