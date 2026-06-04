Following violent scenes at the match between Magdeburg and Dresden, the first charges have now been brought. The accused is suspected of attempted murder. He is accused of having low motives.

During the home match between 1. FC Magdeburg and Dynamo Dresden, numerous police officers and fans were injured in riots. (archive picture)

Following the riots at the match between 1. FC Magdeburg and Dynamo Dresden in the 2nd Bundesliga at the end of January, the public prosecutor's office has now brought charges of attempted murder. A 29-year-old German has to answer to the Magdeburg district court. The accused is sufficiently suspected of attempted murder, whereby he is accused of having low motives for murder, it is said.

In this context, he is also accused of particularly serious breach of the peace, grievous bodily harm and assault on law enforcement officers in a particularly serious case, the Magdeburg public prosecutor's office announced. The accused was arrested on January 28 and is still in custody.

15-kilo cobblestone thrown at police officers

In the indictment, the 29-year-old is accused of participating in the riots against police officers during the match between FCM and Dresden at the Avnet Arena on January 24, 2026. In the course of the riots, the accused is said to have thrown a cobblestone weighing approx. 15 kilograms from close range with full force at the officers in the police chain. In doing so, he allegedly hit the injured police officer on the head and injured him.

Due to the force of the impact, the weight of the stone, the force of the throw and the short distance, the accused is said to have at least accepted that the throw could have resulted in fatal injuries.

DFB condemns club with partial expulsion of fans

1. FC Magdeburg was punished after the violent riots, in which more than 70 police officers were injured, with a partial expulsion of the fans. The second division club also had to pay a fine totaling 186,600 euros.

The club has since responded with a number of measures and expanded its security measures. Camera surveillance is also to be technically optimized. At the time, fans had also thrown barriers and manhole covers at police officers.

Saxony-Anhalt Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang (CDU) strongly condemned the riots at the time. "Hitting police officers with a manhole cover and paving slabs is nothing other than brutal violence," she said.

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