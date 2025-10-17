The Young Boys had to gnaw at the 0:5 in Lausanne for two weeks Keystone

In the 9th round of the Super League, Young Boys will host FC St. Gallen on Sunday in a duel with the chasing pack. The day before, Thun will be looking to defend their lead at home against Servette.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the international break, Young Boys will also be looking to make amends for their 5-0 defeat at Lausanne-Sport in the last round.

The omens for a win for the fourth-placed team against the runners-up are not bad: St. Gallen have lost their last two league games against Thun and FC Zurich, and the team from eastern Switzerland have not been able to get anything worthwhile in the Wankdorf for a long time. YB have beaten St. Gallen at home nine times in a row. The Bernese side are also unbeaten at home in the Super League for 19 games.

Although Thun have lost two of their last three league games, the promoted side from the Bernese Oberland still lead the table. Points are needed to keep it that way after the 9th round. First-placed St. Gallen and Basel are just one point behind, Young Boys two and Zurich three. Basel play at home on Saturday against the still winless bottom team Winterthur, while FCZ face FC Lugano in Ticino.