Tyrique George (right) scored for Chelsea in stoppage time to make it 3-0 Keystone

Chelsea are also among the last 16 at the Club World Cup in the USA. The English side beat Espérance de Tunis 3:0 in their final group game.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Chelsea were the superior team in Philadelphia, but initially created few chances to score. The Conference League winners scored late in both halves of the game. In stoppage time before the break, Tosin Adarabioyo and Ipswich Town signing Liam Delap scored a double to give Chelsea a reassuring lead, with Tyrique George adding the final goal shortly before the end.

Chelsea's round of 16 opponents on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be Benfica, who secured first place in their group on Tuesday thanks to a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich.

Bayern will take on Flamengo in Atlanta on Sunday. The team from Rio de Janeiro, which had already been confirmed as group winners, had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC in Orlando, Florida. Both goals were scored in the closing stages. Los Angeles took the lead through French-born Gabonese Denis Bouanga (84'), while Flamengo, who had made changes in several positions and had two shots hit the post and crossbar, equalized two minutes later through Wallace Yan.

In the second match of the group with Bayern Munich, Auckland City and Boca Juniors from Buenos Aires drew 1-1 in Nashville, Tennessee, with Swiss international Lucas Blondel again missing out for the Argentinians. The game had to be interrupted after just under an hour due to a thunderstorm.