A video of racist chants by Argentinian national players about the French national team has caused outrage. Now Chelsea and FIFA are drawing the first consequences.

Chelsea is publishing proceedings against Enzo Fernández, who shared the video in which the chants can be heard. FIFA orders a full investigation into the incident.

Fernández has since deleted the video and apologized on Wednesday: "I'm really sorry." Show more

Chelsea have initiated disciplinary proceedings against their midfielder Enzo Fernández. The 23-year-old had shared a video in which racist chants about the French national team can be heard. His English employers from London condemned discriminatory behavior in any form in a statement. Football's world governing body FIFA also announced an investigation into the incident.

The video, which Premier League professional Fernandez posted on Instagram, shows Argentinian players singing derogatory lyrics about French players of African origin on a bus after the Copa America final victory over Colombia. French defender Wesley Fofana, who is also under contract with Chelsea, posted the video on his social media accounts and described it as "unrestrained racism".

"Getting carried away by the euphoria"

Fernández later deleted his video and apologized in an Instagram story on Wednesday. "I am against discrimination in any form and I apologize for getting carried away by the euphoria of our Copa America celebration," wrote the 23-year-old. This video, this moment, these words do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

Le football en 2024 : racisme décomplexé 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MGkH5wPmNU — Wesley Fofana (@Wesley_Fofana3) July 16, 2024

Before the World Cup final in Qatar between France and Argentina two years ago, some Argentinian fans had already started the same chants, as the AP news agency reported. FIFA President Gianni Infantino had declared that football and its 211 national associations must pursue a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and pledged in May to re-establish a task force to monitor such incidents.

The final match between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday was accompanied by chaotic conditions. The match could only be kicked off almost 90 minutes later because fans without tickets tried to get into the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

