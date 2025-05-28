blue Sport meets Rodriguez before the final "Chelsea can buy any player, but we play with heart"

blue Sport meets Betis defender Ricardo Rodriguez ahead of the Conference League final against Chelsea in Wroclaw (Poland). The Nati star talks about the rich English and the pride of the Spaniards. "We play with a lot of heart."

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue Sport meets Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez from Betis Sevilla ahead of the Conference League final against Chelsea.

Pressure, tension? "I'm happy that we're in the final. Anticipation and pride predominate," said the national team star after the final training session in the impressive Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

And regarding Chelsea's mega squad (market value 922 million) and their role as favorites, he says coolly: "That doesn't mean much. Except perhaps that they have a lot of money, buy a lot and spend a lot of money. Chelsea can buy any player they want. But that says nothing about what happens on the pitch." Show more

Ricardo Rodriguez, you could make history with a win in Wroclaw. It would be the first international title for Betis Sevilla. Is this noticeable in and around the club?

Yes, of course. You can feel the anticipation and enthusiasm everywhere. For the club, the fans and also us players, it would be mega nice and important to win titles.

Your last title was winning the cup with VfL Wolfsburg...

... Yes, that was a long time ago, in 2015. It would be nice to add another title to that.

It would be your fourth trophy after the U17 World Cup, the Cup and the Super Cup with VfL. Would it be the best?

It would be the first title in a European competition, every player wants to achieve that. Now we have the chance to do it. But it won't be easy, Chelsea have a great team.

Pressure, excitement or anticipation? Which outweighs the other?

I'm happy that we're in the final. Anticipation and pride prevail.

In terms of importance, can you compare this match with others in your long career?

I believe that European Championship and World Cup matches have roughly the same importance.

Will you start from the beginning?

We only find out a few hours before the game. We'll see.

The final opponent is not just anyone. Chelsea's squad has a market value of 922 million euros. What does that mean for you?

It doesn't mean much. Except perhaps that they have a lot of money, buy a lot and spend a lot of money. Chelsea can buy any player they want. But that says nothing about what happens on the pitch. The better player should win and we'll see who that is.

But Chelsea are the clear favorites, right?

When it comes to titles and money, Chelsea are certainly favorites. But we also have great players in our squad. I think our chances of winning the title are 50 percent. I'm looking forward to the clash and hope that we end up taking the trophy to Sevilla.

What's in your favor?

We've played some great games recently. We're a good team, we play with heart and pride. The club and its fans deserve the title.

Will your family be at the stadium?

Yes, Nicole and our son Santiago are flying in from Sevilla and my older brother Roberto will also be in the stands. I'll probably be able to see them briefly at the hotel in the afternoon before the game. But there won't be much time. It's nice that they'll be in the stadium.