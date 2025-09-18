A duel between Bayern defender Tah and Chelsea striker João Pedro caused a stir during and after Munich's victory. Opinions differ widely.

Was that red? An intense duel between Bayern's Jonathan Tah and Chelsea striker João Pedro continued to stir emotions after FC Bayern Munich's 3-1 win in the Champions League opener - especially, of course, the loser from England.

However, the alleged culprit Tah waved goodbye after the game when asked about the scene. "If I hit him in the face, I'd say yes. But like that? I could understand the yellow card, it was the right thing to do," said the 29-year-old.

Immediately before Chelsea made it 2-1 through Cole Palmer after half an hour, a duel had broken out near the center circle. João Pedro pulled Tah by the shirt during the counter-attack. The Munich central defender's arm swung towards the Brazilian's upper body. The attacker remained lying on the ground.

"Do you need to see blood for a red card?"

Tah saw yellow. And Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca was also cautioned by the referee for complaining vehemently on the touchline. The Italian was still upset after the game. "Do you need to see blood for a red card?" he asked. For him, it was a clear blow from Tah.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany interpreted the scene completely differently. For him, it was a foul by the Chelsea player. Tah just wanted to get rid of him. "I thought his shirt was pulled and he (Tah) was trying to free himself. In my opinion, it's not a big issue that we need to talk about," said Kompany after the game.

Nevertheless, the Belgian substituted Tah, who was cautioned and did not defend with confidence, at the break. "You don't like it, but I can understand it," said Tah on the "yellow card" precaution.

