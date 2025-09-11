Under former club owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea FC is alleged to have breached various regulations Keystone

The English Football Association (FA) is bringing charges against Chelsea FC. The reason for this are alleged breaches of numerous regulations by the Premier League club.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the league announced on its website, there are 74 charges relating to intermediaries and third-party investments, among other things.

The breaches are said to have occurred between 2009 and 2022, but mainly in the 2010/11 and 2015/16 seasons. At the time, the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was the club owner.

Chelsea FC emphasized in a specially published statement that it had independently drawn the FA's attention to the violations. This as soon as they came to light during the sale of the club in 2022.