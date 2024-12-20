Will Gregor Kobel leave BVB in the summer? Keystone

According to a media report, Gregor Kobel could leave Borussia Dortmund before next season. Chelsea FC are said to be hunting for the international goalkeeper.

Jan Arnet

Gregor Kobel has played for Borussia Dortmund since 2021 and is the undisputed number 1.

Despite a contract until 2028, a move could become an option in the summer.

According to the newspaper "Bild", Chelsea want to bring the international goalkeeper to England. Show more

A year ago, Gregor Kobel prematurely extended his contract in Dortmund until 2028. Nevertheless, a departure next summer is apparently anything but unlikely. As reported by Bild, Chelsea FC would like to lure the Swiss keeper to the island.

The newspaper believes that there is a good chance of a transfer, stating that Kobel would be "hard to keep" if BVB miss out on the Champions League places this season.

"I want to win titles here," Kobel announced when he extended his contract in 2023. Dortmund are currently a long way from winning titles, however. After three draws in a row, BVB are currently only in eighth place and are already eleven points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Kobel and Co. have already been eliminated from the cup. At least in the Champions League, last year's finalists are on course for the knockout phase.

Sahin gives his players a boost

If there is another disappointment for the ambitious international goalkeeper this season, a move to London could well become an option. Especially as Chelsea have had Kobel in their sights for some time. The Blues have also shown several times in the recent past that they are prepared to pay high transfer fees.

For now, Kobel's focus is on a positive end to the year. BVB face Wolfsburg away from home on Sunday. "We have to win this game," said coach Nuri Sahin, putting pressure on his players. "We all have to be aware of the big club we're playing for. Anyone who isn't aware of that is out of place here."

