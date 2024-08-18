Manchester City's Erling Haaland (l.) scores in the opener at Stamford Bridge. KEYSTONE

In the new Premier League season, defending champions Manchester City picked up where they left off in the previous season. City win at Chelsea FC to start the league.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Chelsea, Servette's opponents in the Conference League play-offs on Thursday, have started the Premier League with a defeat. The Londoners, newly coached by Italian Enzo Maresca, lost 2-0 at home to defending champions Manchester City.

Erling Haaland (18) and Mateo Kovacic (84) scored the goals for coach Pep Guardiola's team. Show more

One week after winning the Super Cup, English champions Manchester City have also celebrated a successful start to the new Premier League season. Coach Pep Guardiola's team won 2:0 at Chelsea FC in London. The goals for the visitors from Manchester, for whom Manuel Akanji played alongside Ruben Dias in central defense, were scored by Erling Haaland (18th minute) and former Chelsea professional Mateo Kovacic (84th minute).

The defending champions and the sixth-placed team from the previous season played out a hard-fought match at Stamford Bridge with chances on both sides. Chelsea, for whom ex-Basel player Renato Veiga made his debut in the 80th minute, were unable to capitalize on their chances, unlike City.

For the hosts, new coach Enzo Maresca, who was appointed in the summer, was on the bench for the first time in a competitive match. Maresca was promoted to the Premier League with Leicester City last season and then left for London after just one year. The Italian is already the fifth Chelsea coach in less than two years after Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino.

SDA