Ukrainian national team player Mykhailo Mudryk is cleared to play again immediately following a settlement in his doping case with the English Football Association (FA).

The case was settled with the approval of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), according to a statement. The Chelsea FC player accepted a suspension equal to the time he had already served. As a result, the 25-year-old is no longer suspended.

In October 2024, Mudryk tested positive for the banned substance meldonium during a doping test. Following a provisional suspension and charges filed by the FA, an independent disciplinary commission imposed a four-year doping suspension earlier this year. The professional athlete appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

According to the association, WADA’s technical guidelines for detecting meldonium have since been revised. Under the current thresholds, the low concentration detected in Mudryk would no longer have been considered a violation. In light of this and other circumstances of the case, the parties reached a settlement.

Mudryk admitted to the alleged violations of anti-doping regulations and accepted the suspension he had already served as his penalty. On Instagram, Mudryk expressed his relief. “I’m grateful that this process has come to a close, that I’ve received clearance to return to soccer, and that I can now look ahead,” the Ukrainian wrote. At the same time, he reiterated: “I have never knowingly or intentionally taken a prohibited substance.”

Chelsea signed Mudryk from the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023 for a transfer fee of up to 100 million euros. To date, he has played 73 competitive matches for the London club.