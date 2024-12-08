  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Premier League Chelsea turn around derby against Tottenham - Arsenal only draw

SDA

8.12.2024 - 19:41

Cole Palmer keeps his cool twice from the penalty spot to lead Chelsea to victory at Tottenham.
Cole Palmer keeps his cool twice from the penalty spot to lead Chelsea to victory at Tottenham.
Picture: Keystone

Chelsea are still first in pursuit of leaders Liverpool. The Blues remain victorious in the London derby at Tottenham despite trailing 2-0. Arsenal had to settle for a point at Fulham.

08.12.2024, 19:41

08.12.2024, 19:51

Chelsea showed morale in north London and turned an early 2-0 deficit into a 4-3 win. Jadon Sancho in the first half, Enzo Fernandez and two penalties from Cole Palmer after the break secured their fourth win in a row. The Blues are the only team in the table to at least begin to catch up with leaders Liverpool.

After Manchester City on Saturday (2:2 against Crystal Palace), Arsenal also dropped points in the battle for the league title on Sunday. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals Fulham despite dominating the game and are now six points behind Liverpool. The league leaders, for their part, have a four-point lead over Chelsea and still have a game in hand after the canceled Merseyside derby.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Reckoning after the VAR drama. Shaqiri:

Reckoning after the VAR dramaShaqiri: "We have to think about whether we have the best referees"

Challenge League. Etoile-Carouge stays on Thun's heels - setback for Bellinzona

Challenge LeagueEtoile-Carouge stays on Thun's heels - setback for Bellinzona

Draw at Servette. Winterthur surprises and hands the red lantern back to GC

Draw at ServetteWinterthur surprises and hands the red lantern back to GC

Spectacle against Mainz. Wolfsburg wins after trailing three times

Spectacle against MainzWolfsburg wins after trailing three times

Spectacle at Kybunpark. St.Gallen and Basel draw 1:1 after a crazy game

Spectacle at KybunparkSt.Gallen and Basel draw 1:1 after a crazy game