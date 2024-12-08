Cole Palmer keeps his cool twice from the penalty spot to lead Chelsea to victory at Tottenham. Picture: Keystone

Chelsea are still first in pursuit of leaders Liverpool. The Blues remain victorious in the London derby at Tottenham despite trailing 2-0. Arsenal had to settle for a point at Fulham.

SDA

Chelsea showed morale in north London and turned an early 2-0 deficit into a 4-3 win. Jadon Sancho in the first half, Enzo Fernandez and two penalties from Cole Palmer after the break secured their fourth win in a row. The Blues are the only team in the table to at least begin to catch up with leaders Liverpool.

After Manchester City on Saturday (2:2 against Crystal Palace), Arsenal also dropped points in the battle for the league title on Sunday. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals Fulham despite dominating the game and are now six points behind Liverpool. The league leaders, for their part, have a four-point lead over Chelsea and still have a game in hand after the canceled Merseyside derby.

