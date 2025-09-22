Is Mykhailo Mudryk switching from the grass to the tartan track? imago

Chelsea professional Mykhailo Mudryk has been banned for a positive doping test. Now the Ukrainian is apparently setting his sights on a new goal: the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally banned after testing positive for doping, meaning his football career at Chelsea is on the brink of ending.

According to Marca, the 24-year-old is training with the Ukrainian national sprint team in order to take part in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Mudryk reached 36.67 km/h in his Premier League debut - but is still around 4 km/h short of the world's best sprinters. Show more

Mykhailo Mudryk moved from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea FC in 2023 for almost 100 million euros and was considered one of the first major transfers under club owner Todd Boehly. However, the 24-year-old has not really impressed on the pitch so far.

Worse still, the winger tested positive for the banned performance-enhancing substance meldonium in November 2024. Mudryk, who claims ignorance, was provisionally banned and has not played a match since the end of last year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) intends to announce a final decision in Mudryk's case by the end of the year. The Ukrainian could face a ban of up to four years.

2028 Olympics as a goal?

Mudryk is now apparently considering a drastic step: switching to another sport. According to the Spanish sports newspaper "Marca", he is now training with the Ukrainian national sprint team to prepare for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. According to the report, Chelsea have already terminated the contract, but there has been no official confirmation of this so far. Mudryk is actually tied to the Londoners until 2031.

Mudryk already brought speed to the Premier League: he reached 36.67 km/h on his debut. However, to keep up with the world's best sprinters, he still needs to improve: top athletes crack the 40 km/h mark. To take part in the Olympics, Mudryk would have to compete in Ukrainian sprint competitions by the summer of 2027 at the latest.

