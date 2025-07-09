Chelsea's João Pedro very respectful against his boyhood club. KEYSTONE

João Pedro is causing a sensation: in the 2-0 semi-final win against Fluminense, the Brazilian new signing catapulted Chelsea into the Club World Cup final with a dream debut - and against his boyhood club of all teams.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you João Pedro scores twice against his boyhood club Fluminense to fire Chelsea into the Club World Cup final.

The 64-million new signing shows his class in the 3-0 win - and refrains from celebrating out of respect.

Following his move from Brighton, Chelsea's expensive purchasing policy is beginning to pay off.

The club's second title of the year beckons with a place in the final - and Pedro a perfect new start in blue. Show more

The 23-year-old made a perfect debut with two magnificent goals (18th/56th minute). Particularly noteworthy: Pedro refrained from exuberant celebrations after both goals and raised his hands apologetically.

Pedro in his element. KEYSTONE

From seagull to blue - Chelsea's millionaire delivers

After a controversial season at Brighton, João Pedro said goodbye to the Seagulls in the summer. The 23-year-old Brazilian moved to Chelsea for a whopping €64 million - and is now starting to justify this sum with performance. The technically strong attacker brings new impetus to the Blues' attacking play and seems to be finding his feet quickly under coach Enzo Maresca.

The transfer fits into the bigger picture: since the arrival of US owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea have invested over €1.6 billion in new players - including almost €300 million in players and coaches from Brighton. These include Graham Potter, Robert Sànchez, Marc Cucurella, Moisés Caicedo and João Pedro.

Even if not all of the personnel have hit the ground running, it is now clear that many of these investments have stabilized: Many of these investments have stabilized and are now part of the team's permanent core. In retrospect, Chelsea's strategy of buying from Brighton seems less haphazard than it initially appeared.

After their triumph in the semi-finals, Chelsea are now in the final of the Club World Cup - and have the chance to win their second title this year. For João Pedro, it could be the start of a real success story in London after his lightning start.

What's more, with his two goals in the semi-final, Pedro has already paid back part of his transfer fee to the club. Chelsea have already collected a total of 110 million euros for their performances at the Club World Cup - including qualifying for the final.

