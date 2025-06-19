Mychajlo Mudryk has played for Chelsea since January 2023 dpa

The Ukrainian Mychajlo Mudryk is contacted by the responsible association due to a conspicuous urine sample. The professional denies doping allegations.

Mychajlo Mudryk moved from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea for 70 million euros in January 2023.

Now the English Football Association (FA) has charged the Ukrainian with a possible doping offense. Show more

Ukrainian international Mychajlo Mudryk (24) has been charged with a possible doping offense by the English Football Association (FA). This latest step brings the professional from English Premier League club Chelsea FC closer to a ban if the allegations are confirmed. However, a ban would only be imposed after a hearing.

According to the association, Mudryk is accused of "possession and/or use of a prohibited substance". "As this is an ongoing case, we are unable to comment further at this time," the FA said in an email statement distributed by the news agency AP.

Mudryk already claimed innocence

Chelsea FC had previously announced last year that Mudryk had "categorically stated that he had never knowingly taken banned substances". The Ukrainian, who is currently suspended, and the club would now work with the relevant authorities "to clarify the cause of the abnormal finding".

Chelsea signed top talent Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for a transfer fee of up to 100 million euros. The Ukrainians were to receive 70 million euros and 30 million euros in potential bonus payments. The 24-year-old's contract in London runs until the summer of 2031.