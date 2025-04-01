On Tuesday evening, YB have a great opportunity to finally get back into the championship race with a win at Servette. It will also be a special game for Chris Bedia, who once scored his goals in Geneva.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chris Bedia played for Servette for two years before seeking his fortune at Union Berlin and Hull City a year ago. "I didn't want to leave Servette back then," he now tells blue Sport.

Now he's back in Switzerland and on the hunt for goals for YB. The top match against the leaders from Geneva is on Tuesday evening. Bedia is very much looking forward to the duel with his former colleagues.

For a long time, it didn't look like Young Boys would have a say in the championship fight after their miserable start to the season. But since the beginning of February, the Bernese have been transformed, winning seven of their last nine games and now have a great opportunity to get very close to the top of the table again.

Tuesday evening sees the top match between leaders Servette and Young Boys. If YB win, they will be just two points behind Geneva. One man is particularly keen on the duel with the Grenats: Chris Bedia. The 29-year-old Ivorian played in Geneva between 2022 and 2024, scoring 31 goals (6 assists) in 68 games for Servette.

Since the winter, he has been on the hunt for goals for YB, scoring five times in his first eight games and symbolizing Young Boys' resurgence. Before his loan move to Bern, he was not doing well in England at Championship club Hull City. Bedia quickly lost his starting place and ended up on the sidelines. Now he has found his way back to top form at YB.

"Servette took something away from me with the transfer"

In an interview with blue Sport, Bedia reveals that he didn't actually want to leave Servette in January 2024. The coach at the time, René Weiler, was also keen to keep his top striker. However, the club management had other plans. "The club took something away from me with the transfer," Bedia looks back. "But that's the way football is."

Now he is playing against his old love for the first time. "It's like playing against my mates. It will be a good game, we get on very well on and off the pitch," says Bedia. And what kind of reception can the striker expect at the Stade de Genève? "I think the real Servette fans will give me a good reception. Others might have a little trouble. But that's quite normal."