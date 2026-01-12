  1. Residential Customers
Former teammate of Hediger Chris Kablan signs for FC Zurich

SDA

12.1.2026 - 18:02

Chris Kablan (left) will play for FC Zurich with immediate effect
Keystone

Chris Kablan is returning to the Super League. FC Zurich have announced that the full-back has signed a contract until 2027.

Keystone-SDA

12.01.2026, 18:02

12.01.2026, 18:16

Chris Kablan had been playing for Akritas Chlorakas in Cyprus for the past five months. The 31-year-old, who was trained at FC Luzern's youth academy, has already played 95 games in the Super League.

The Swiss-French dual national did so for FC Thun from 2017 to 2020 and for FC Lausanne-Sport from 2023 to 2024. At Thun, Kablan played together with Dennis Hediger, the current FCZ coach.

