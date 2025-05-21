The President of the Vaud State Council, Christelle Luisier, is also a member of the SFA Central Board and sees the home European Championships, which begin on July 2, as a great opportunity to promote women in football and women's sport in general. Keystone

Christelle Luisier, President of the Vaud State Council, has been a member of the SFA Central Committee for a year. It is important to her that the 2025 Women's European Championship leaves a lasting legacy in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In an interview with Keystone-SDA, Luisier, who heads the Department of Institutions, Space and Sport in the canton of Vaud, describes the home European Championships, which begin on July 2, as a great opportunity to promote women in football and women's sport in general.

Christelle Luisier, the 2025 European Football Championship is just around the corner. How excited are you?

"It's huge, the enthusiasm for this Euro is already palpable. Over half a million tickets have been sold, which is a lot of fun. There is a real fire that has been kindled throughout the country for this great event. It would be fabulous if all the games were sold out."

Is success already guaranteed?

"It's very important that we continue to talk about the event and promote it as much as possible. What's more - and I'm speaking from the perspective of the State Councillor responsible for sport - it's our job to implement projects around this European Championship throughout Switzerland. Those that relate to the event, but also those that are designed to last, so that the European Women's Championship leaves a legacy."

Do you have any examples?

"Youth+Sport courses specifically for female football coaches started in March. We have also organized training courses for female managers of sports clubs and will offer a special training course for women in the management of football clubs. At the same time, we are supporting the establishment of fan zones by interested municipalities so that we can also experience the event in our canton."

With regard to the entire tournament and the organization of this major event: What needs to happen in July to make the organization worthwhile for Switzerland and also for the SFA?

"First of all, the results count. Then it's about doing everything we can to ensure that the event leaves a lasting legacy throughout the country. It's a great opportunity to promote women's football and, by extension, women's sport as a whole. The SFA has provided the financial resources to ensure that the Euro will have a lasting impact. At the same time, public institutions are also using the opportunity to promote women's sport."

There are many challenges involved.

"Yes, one of them is to meet the expectations of all the girls who want to start playing football. Another will be to build an infrastructure that can accommodate this enthusiasm. More generally, the challenge is to ensure that women enjoy the same respect, attention and recognition as men."

What are your thoughts on this topic?

"This EM must serve as a catalyst, as a starting signal for projects, especially in the area of infrastructure. Today, there is a lack of infrastructure in the cantons. If you have young people on waiting lists to be able to play their favorite sport, then that's a real problem."

This often involves places for women's and girls' teams.

"That's exactly what you can see today. Where there are waiting lists, the main reason is the increase in female athletes, be it in ice hockey, football or other sports. These waiting lists exist because there is a lack of infrastructure. So it's up to us to take action in this area."

A year ago, you were elected to the SFA Central Committee together with National Councillor Aline Trede. This body had previously been made up exclusively of men for almost 130 years. How were you received?

"Very well. I was always against quotas and always will be. It's simply about representation. Aline and I have different backgrounds and CVs. I think it's interesting for the SFA to have people who are in contact with the authorities, whether at federal or cantonal level. This makes it possible to build bridges, especially to tackle the big challenges."

Is that even more important than football knowledge?

"I immediately told the SFA that I wasn't the right person if the idea was to have a football specialist. My conviction is that a committee needs complementary skills, it needs a variety of perspectives and experiences. The fact that I am responsible for sport in my canton is of course a plus, because it gives a different focus or a different perspective."

Are women equal to men in Swiss football?

"That depends on what you're talking about. It's clear that the story is not the same. What I do notice, however, is the enthusiasm and the will to change the situation. There has also been a social change in relation to women's football. The days of saying football is for boys are over. And this can be seen on the pitches, where there are more and more female players. This greater representation allows us to create the legitimacy that was perhaps lacking until now. For me, it's also important that women's football is simply seen as football. Football is football, no matter who plays it."

Back to Euro 2025, are there any matches you will be watching?

"I'll certainly be at some of the games. I want to cheer on and support our national team."

What do you think the Swiss women are capable of?

"The team is in a difficult group, but I believe that anything is possible - especially if the enthusiasm of the crowd encourages the Swiss to go above and beyond at every opportunity. Home advantage can really bring our players together."

To qualify for the quarter-finals?

"Yes. And why not even further, even higher? Let's be optimistic!"