FC Sion may be preparing for an extraordinary experience: a test match against Zenit St. Petersburg - in Russia. According to information from blue Sport, negotiations are underway between the Russian club and the team from Valais. Christian Constantin has also announced this to a Russian media outlet.

This preparatory match would be played on July 9 at the Baltic Sea. The reason for this is closely linked to the captain of the Russian national team, Anton Miranchuk, who is under contract with the Valais club and is a real star in his home country.

The club from Sion has confirmed the negotiations, but has not yet officially announced the match. In fact, FC Sion officials still need to clarify the financial details in order to finalize the contract and organize all the logistics required for the trip to run smoothly.

Constantin confirms: "We are not afraid of criticism" The potential staging of the match was also confirmed by Christian Constantin. "Maybe we will play a game against Zenit in the summer training camp. We are not afraid of criticism. Sion does not get involved in politics. There will be no problems with FIFA and UEFA, as it is not an official competition," the Valais president told the Russian medium "Sport24 ". Show more

A logistical challenge in a tense environment

This trip, which involves a return journey of more than 30 hours, is a logistical challenge. Traveling in a tense geopolitical context due to the war of aggression against Ukraine adds an extra dimension to the test kick in Russia.

However, Anton Miranchuk's notoriety would bring FC Sion a considerable amount of money, as the sum in question is said to be several hundred thousand francs. Didier Tholot's team will return from their trip to Russia on July 10 and 24 hours later, on July 11, will play another preparation match in Ayent against Grasshoppers.

