Danish international Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during a test match against Ukraine. This brings back memories of 2021.

Doctor gives the all-clear Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch during a test match

34-year-old Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch during Denmark's test match against Ukraine. The other players immediately form a screen around the VfL Wolfsburg midfielder.

Fortunately, the Danish Football Association quickly gives the all-clear. Eriksen had only briefly lost consciousness and then left the pitch under his own power, said team doctor Morten Boesen in a statement shared by the association on social media.

"In my opinion, the pacemaker reacted as he should," Boesen is quoted as saying. The 34-year-old will undergo further examinations in hospital, but reports that he is doing well under the circumstances.

The incident is reminiscent of the 2021 European Championship, when Eriksen also collapsed on the pitch in the group game against Finland. Since then, the 34-year-old has had a pacemaker.

The match between Denmark and Ukraine was not continued after the incident involving Eriksen.