For the second time in a row, the Super League's top scorer is a Swiss. Christian Fassnacht follows Xherdan Shaqiri. Will the YB striker also be in national team coach Murat Yakin's World Cup squad?

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"You said that", laughs YB striker Christian Fassnacht when asked by blue reporter Stefan Flückiger about a possible national team squad for the World Cup, but then blurts out something: "It will be official next week."

According toBlick, Yakin will definitely take the YB striker to the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. However, Fassnacht does not want to confirm this. "We'll see when the time comes," smiles the 32-year-old after his final game of the season with YB. The official World Cup squad is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

It was not Fassnacht's fault that the Bernese team did not become champions this year either, but only finished the season in 6th place - YB have only finished lower than this once before in the history of the Super League (2012/13). Fassnacht scored 18 goals last season, one more than his team-mate and closest rival Chris Bedia, who was no longer the first choice in the center of attack following the signing of Samuel Essende.

Christian Fassnacht celebrated his own goal 18 times in the past Super League season Keystone

"Reward for myself"

"It's madness. I would never have expected it, especially because I was out of action recently with Achilles tendon problems," said the YB attacker, amazed at his title as top scorer. "The fact that it's worked out so well now and that I've scored so often in the last three games is a reward for myself and for the people I've worked with."

The 18 goals are not an outstanding figure compared to other Super League seasons. In the last 30 years or so, only twice has a top scorer had fewer goals: the trio of Zan Celar, Kevin Carlos and Chadrac Akolo (14 each) the season before last and Albian Ajeti of FC Basel (17 goals) in 2018. Xherdan Shaqiri also secured victory a year ago with 18 goals.

Fassnacht did not come close to Shaqiri's 21 assists from the previous year. The 32-year-old contributed seven assists. Matteo Di Giusto was top in this category. The FC Luzern midfielder not only scored twelve times himself, but also provided twelve assists - more than any other player in the Super League.