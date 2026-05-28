As the Super League's top scorer, Christian Fassnacht has earned his place in the World Cup squad. At a media conference, the YB professional talks about the surprise call-up from Murat Yakin and his strong season.

Jan Arnet

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18 goals in 33 games - no Super League player scored more often than Christian Fassnacht last season. The 32-year-old was one of the few bright spots in Young Boys' difficult season and was able to promote his own cause. The reward: the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

"It was difficult at club level. We didn't find our feet. Nevertheless, I'm extremely proud that I was able to play my best season as a professional and help the team in a difficult phase," said Fassnacht at the Swiss national team's media conference on Thursday. "I had a strong season and also feel more comfortable than before."

He flew under Murat Yakin's radar for a long time. From March 2023 to autumn 2025, he was no longer in the national team squad until he finally made it back into the squad for the last World Cup qualifiers last November and also made two brief appearances. "That's when I realized that the World Cup train hadn't quite left the station yet and I wanted to really step on the gas again," says Fassnacht.

A supplementary player with positive energy

The 2026 World Cup will be the attacking player's third tournament after the 2020 European Championship and the 2022 World Cup. Being involved again is "the highest of emotions" for him. For a footballer, there is nothing better than being part of a major tournament. "It's amazing that I can experience this again."

He was a little surprised when Murat Yakin called him shortly before the last game of the season. "I was still injured. But I had a good and open exchange with Muri. It was a special and wonderful moment."

Fassnacht is aware of his role in the national team. This may also have been a decisive factor in Yakin choosing him over a younger player. "I'm not one to make a fuss if I don't get to play. I just try to give the team positive energy."

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