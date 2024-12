Return from retirement: Christian Gross Keystone

Christian Gross is returning to the coaching bench and will once again coach Egyptian top-flight club Zamalek.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The club from Giza, near Cairo, confirmed the appointment of the 70-year-old Zurich native on X, as previously reported by "Blick".

Gross was already coach of Zamalek from July 2018 to May 2019. Following his dismissal from Schalke in February 2021, the coaching career of the former GC and FC Basel champion coach appeared to be over. At Zamalek, he succeeds the Portuguese José Gomes.