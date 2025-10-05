FC St.Gallen must relinquish the leadership throne to newly promoted Thun. The team from eastern Switzerland lost 2:1 at home to the Bernese Oberland side. After the game, Grün-Weiss were annoyed at their opponents' style of play.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After FC St.Gallen's defeat, Christian Witzig is angry about the way opponents Thun played.

The FCSG attacker complained that the Bernese Oberland team only played for time in the final phase.

Witzig's goal to equalize the score at 2:2 had previously been disallowed due to a close offside.

Thun's Jan Bamert, on the other hand, spoke of a "deserved victory" in a "very difficult" away match. Show more

"You have to be honest: in the end it was simply a 'scary' game. Thun only played for time, it was unsportsmanlike," grumbled St.Gallen attacker Christian Witzig in an interview with blue Sport after the 2:1 defeat against FC Thun.

The 24-year-old's frustration is understandable, as his goal to make it 2:2 was disallowed in the closing stages due to a close offside call. "It's offside by two centimeters. That's really bitter at that moment," said Witzig - and continued: "After that action, it was difficult to get back into it and turn positive energy into chances."

Witzig's accusations did not come from nowhere: Thun repeatedly broke the home team's rhythm in the final phase, picked up many small fouls and ultimately saved the lead over time. Whether it was clever or unsportsmanlike is probably in the eye of the beholder.

"We sleep twice and concede two stupid goals. Although I think we played a better game than them in terms of energy and attacking spirit, we just end up losing. That's the way it is in this league," Witzig analyzed.

Bamert: "A well-deserved three points"

On the other side, however, they spoke of a "deserved" victory. "We were a bit lucky with the disallowed goal. But we didn't concede many clear-cut goalscoring opportunities and somewhere along the line we took the luck we had to our side," said Thun's Bamert after the final whistle.

They defended very well in a "very difficult" away game and took the necessary risks in attack, says Bamert. "As a result, we deserved to take the three points."

Thanks to the victory, Thun will remain top of the Super League table at least until Sunday. St.Gallen, on the other hand, will have to relinquish the top spot after their second defeat in a row.

