National football coach Murat Yakin likes the time around Christmas. He is also good at making presents. "I'm pretty creative," said the 50-year-old in an interview published on Tuesday.

He believes his two daughters are happy with his presents, Yakin said in response to a corresponding question in the interview with "Blick".

The younger one "felt like she wanted the 20th Lego pack from Star Wars. That's 500-1000 pieces, she sits down and builds these objects in three or four hours. Sometimes I'm amazed," continued the Swiss national football coach. The older daughter, on the other hand, prefers money, according to Yakin. "She wants to buy her present herself. That's probably a question of age."

He also can't help but be a Christmas fan. "I'm literally inundated with them at home. We have a big Advent calendar for our daughters, with a present every morning. We have a Christmas tree, an Advent wreath and Christmas carols have been playing from morning to night since the first Advent."

When he was a child, there weren't many presents. "Our family wasn't very well off and because of our religious culture, we didn't celebrate Christmas the way we do today," said Yakin. But he always liked the tradition. "That's why it's important to me that our children have a good Christmas."

Yakin and his family will initially spend the holidays in the warmth of Oman. Then they will go to Davos GR for a week. Born in Basel, Yakin has been coach of the Swiss national football team since 2021. He was previously an international player himself.

