Only one game on Boxing Day Christmas stress in the Premier League comes late

SDA

25.12.2025 - 18:25

In action with Newcastle United on Boxing Day: Newcastle's Swiss defender Fabian Schär
Keystone

In the Premier League, the Christmas rush is starting slightly late this time. On Boxing Day, which is traditionally packed with games, there is only one fixture - Manchester United against Newcastle.

Boxing Day is usually packed in the Premier League, but this year is different as it falls on a Friday. Due to the TV contracts, games on Saturday and Sunday are fixed, so there is not much leeway left for the traditional Boxing Day.

Instead, things really get going one day later with seven matches. Up to and including January 8, there are four rounds on the program with many a match-up.

Leaders Arsenal start the intensive phase with a two-point lead over Manchester City. The Gunners face ninth-placed Brighton (27.12./at home), third-placed Aston Villa (30.12./at home), 15th-placed Bournemouth (3.1./away) and fifth-placed Liverpool (8.1./at home). Manchester City face 17th-placed Nottingham Forest with Dan Ndoye (27.12./away), sixth-placed Sunderland with Granit Xhaka (1.1./away), fourth-placed Chelsea (4.1./home) and Brighton (7.1./home).

For the surprisingly promoted Sunderland, the next few days could decide whether they can continue their upward trajectory. In addition to ManCity, they face Leeds (28.12./home), Tottenham (4.1./away) and Brentford (7.1./away), three opponents who are ranked behind the north English side in the league table.

