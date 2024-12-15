YB co-owner Christoph Spycher talks to blue Sport during the half-time break in the home game against Servette (2:1) about the future of interim coach Joël Magnin.

Syl Battistuzzi

Young Boys' record so far this season has been modest. The champions are in the bottom half of the table at the winter break. On the international stage, the Bernese have no chance at all - six defeats in six Champions League games.

YB boss Christoph Spycher and sporting director Steve von Bergen already changed the coach at the beginning of October. The hapless Patrick Rahmen was replaced by Joël Magnin, who had previously been in charge of the U21 team. The 53-year-old had already taken over as interim coach following the departure of Raphael Wicky - and led the Bernese team to the championship title the previous year.

But will his current record be enough to keep his job after the preliminary round? When asked by presenter Stefan Eggli whether YB will have a new coach next year who is not called Joël Magnin, Spycher said: "We'll see in the next few days. We know what we have in Joël Magnin. He has stabilized the team and is doing a good job." In the last few days, the focus has been on Elia, says the 46-year-old. Spycher emphasizes: "We will announce something, whatever there is to announce."

Magnin himself has also not yet let anything slip. In an interview before the game, the interim coach stated: "We are constantly exchanging ideas. We'll sit down together over the course of the next week and make a decision," explained the Frenchman.