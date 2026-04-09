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Chief Business Officer leaves Christoph Urech is already leaving Grasshoppers again

SDA

9.4.2026 - 12:00

He came with great visions and is already leaving after less than a year: Christoph Urech, Chief Business Officer of Grasshopper Fussball AG
He came with great visions and is already leaving after less than a year: Christoph Urech, Chief Business Officer of Grasshopper Fussball AG
Keystone

Grasshopper Fussball AG is undergoing a change in the management of its commercial division. Chief Business Officer Christoph Urech is handing over operational management with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA

09.04.2026, 12:00

09.04.2026, 13:17

This was announced by the club on Thursday. According to a press release, Urech has decided to take this step in order to "create additional stability in the club's environment in the decisive sporting phase of the season so that the focus can be placed more strongly on sporting events". Urech only joined the club in the summer and was also part of the management team in his role as CBO. He was repeatedly criticized in the club's environment.

On an interim basis and until further notice, Leo Lian will take over the commercial management of the office. He has already supported the company in operational matters during the current season, the club writes.

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