No discos, nightly check-ins, and full support: In the World Cup Talk, Ciriaco Sforza explains how his father, Fortunato, turned him into a professional soccer player with a firm hand and a big heart.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ciriaco Sforza was shaped by his father’s influence on soccer from an early age. His father worked extra hours just to drive him to practice regularly.

As a teenager, Sforza clashed with his strict father over going out and going to the disco. His father even kept tabs on him and, if necessary, personally picked him up from the disco and brought him home.

Today, Sforza looks back on his upbringing with gratitude. His family supported him wholeheartedly; his father rarely missed a game, and his mother would cheer him on from home in front of the TV.

Ciriaco “Ciri” Sforza was born with a passion for soccer. His father, Fortunato, who immigrated to Switzerland from Italy, instilled a love for the game in his son at an early age. When Ciri joined GC’s youth academy at age 16 and quickly made his way into the first team, his father regularly drove his son to practice—and worked longer hours at his job as a painter to make it happen.

Sforza says he didn’t feel any pressure from the situation. “I just wanted to give back to my dad and the whole family, because that’s how it’s done in the south,” Ciriaco Sforza recalls in the World Cup Talk.

He saw the whole thing as “something positive.” “Soccer is our top priority. And I gave it my all. So he was proud too, and that did me—and all of us—a world of good,” he notes. He does the same today for his wife, children, siblings, mom, and all the people he loves.

Portrait of Ciriaco Sforza, taken in August 1987 in Zurich. Photo: Keystone

Nevertheless, things were quite strict at Papa Fortunato’s house. This also led to conflicts during Ciri’s teenage years. When Ciri turned pro at GC at 16, he wanted to go out and stay up late like his peers. But the teenager hadn’t counted on Sforza Senior.

Parents follow every game—in different ways

“When I tried it a few times, my dad came to check up on me.” His father would even follow his son in the car. “Yeah, that happened now and then,” says Ciri, adding: “He just sensed there was something in me that could be developed further.”

The result: His dad would personally drag him out of the club if necessary. “That’s definitely not fun,” Ciri emphasizes, explaining: “Suddenly your dad shows up and takes you home.” But the frustration over the unpopular measure quickly subsides. “There came a point for me where I had to say, ‘Actually, he’s right,’” says Sforza. After all, he had made that decision, so he had to see it through.

When Ciri actually became a professional soccer player, Dad Fortunato hardly missed a game. Of course, Sforza Senior didn’t miss the 1994 World Cup either. Things were different with his mother. “My mom likes to watch at home in front of the TV—you can’t get her to go to the stadium,” Ciri smiles. The reason is simple: “She just gets worried if her son gets injured or something happens where she can’t intervene,” explains the now 56-year-old, adding: “She didn’t miss a single game on TV either.”

All episodes featuring Ciriaco Sforza in the series “ : USA 1994—World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Ciriaco Sforza