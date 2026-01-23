A ban on going to discos, nightly check-ins, and full support: In a World Cup interview, Ciriaco Sforza explains how his father, Fortunato, turned him into a professional soccer player with a firm hand and a big heart.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Ciriaco Sforza was introduced to soccer by his father at an early age. His father would work extra hours just to drive him to practice regularly.

As a teenager, Sforza clashed with his strict father over going out and going to the disco. His father even kept tabs on him and, if necessary, would personally pick him up from the disco and take him home.

Today, Sforza looks back on his upbringing with gratitude. His family was very supportive; his father hardly ever missed a game, and his mother would also cheer him on from home in front of the TV. Summary created with

Ciriaco “Ciri” Sforza was born with a passion for soccer. His father, Fortunato, who immigrated to Switzerland from Italy, instilled in his son a love for the game at an early age. When Ciri joined GC’s youth academy at age 16 and quickly made his way into the first team, his father regularly drove his son to practice—and worked longer hours at his job as a painter to make it happen.

Sforza says he didn't feel any pressure because of the situation. “I just wanted to give something back to my dad and the whole family, because that's the way it's done in the South,” Ciriaco Sforza recalls in the World Cup Talk.

He saw the whole thing as “something positive.” “Soccer is our top priority. And I gave it my all. So he was proud of me, too, and that did me—and all of us—a world of good,” he notes. He does the same today for his wife, children, siblings, mom, and all the people he loves.

Portrait of Ciriaco Sforza, taken in August 1987 in Zurich. Image: Keystone

Still, things were pretty strict at Papa Fortunato’s house. That led to some conflicts during Ciri’s teenage years. When Ciri turns pro with GC at 16, he wants to go out and stay up late like his peers. But the teenager hasn’t reckoned with Sforza Senior.

Parents watch every game—in different ways

“When I tried it a few times, my dad came over to check on me.” So his father would follow his son around in the car. “Yeah, that happened every now and then,” says Ciri, adding, “He just sensed that I had something in me that could be developed further.”

The result: His dad would come and get him out of the club himself if necessary. “That’s definitely not fun,” Ciri emphasizes, explaining, “Suddenly your dad shows up and takes you home.” But the frustration over this unpopular measure quickly subsides. “There came a point for me when I had to admit, ‘Actually, he’s right,’” says Sforza. After all, he’d made that decision, so he had to see it through.

When Ciri actually became a professional soccer player, her dad, Fortunato, hardly ever missed a game. Of course, Sforza Senior didn’t miss the ’94 World Cup either. Things were different for his mother, though. “My mom likes to watch at home on TV—you can’t get her to go to the stadium,” Ciri says with a smile. The reason is simple: “She just gets worried that her son might get hurt or something else might happen where she couldn’t intervene,” explains the 56-year-old, adding: “She hasn’t missed a single game on TV either.”

All episodes featuring Ciriaco Sforza in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Ciriaco Sforza