There is still a lot to play for in the Champions League ahead of the final matchday. The starting position is tricky for the top teams Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, who are threatened with an early exit.

In recent years, 16 teams have always contested the knockout phase of the Champions League. With the expansion and format change this season, there are now 24 teams remaining in the competition after the league phase. Nevertheless, top clubs Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are anything but certain to progress ahead of the final round, in which 18 matches will be played at the same time. That was not to be expected.

City are even outside the places that guarantee progression and need a win in their final home game against Bruges. The Belgians are currently three points ahead of the English side, but are not yet guaranteed qualification. The duel between Swiss internationals Manuel Akanji (City) and Ardon Jashari (Bruges) is therefore very important. Should City, the 2023 Champions League winners, miss out on the knockout phase, it would be the first time in 13 years.

The situation is slightly better for PSG, but not without danger. The French side are in 22nd place and could still be in trouble if they lose their away game against Stuttgart. However, a pact looms in this game, as a draw would see PSG safely into the knockout stages and Stuttgart 99 percent. In this case, the team with the Swiss Fabian Rieder and Leonidas Stergiou could only be eliminated if Dinamo Zagreb win by at least seven goals to one against AC Milan.

In addition to Manchester and Zagreb, Shakhtar Donetsk are also hoping to make it into the top 24 in the final round. For the nine teams behind them, it is already clear that the European season will come to an end on Wednesday evening.

After the league phase, 16 teams will continue with the supplementary round. The eight first legs of the playoffs will take place on February 11 and 12, followed by the second legs on February 18 and 19. The top eight teams in the group stage have no games on these match days and can look forward to the round of 16 in March. So far, only Liverpool, who have won all seven games, and Barcelona are among these teams. Arsenal and Inter Milan are also unlikely to be ousted from the top 8. Behind them, the competition remains fierce.

