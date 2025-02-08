Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega needs consolation from coach Pep Guardiola after scoring an own goal. (archive picture) Keystone

The English Cup is over for Chelsea after the round of 16. Manchester City avoid embarrassment, Newcastle United win after Fabian Schär's substitution.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Chelsea, who have been inconsistent in style in the Premier League in recent weeks, lost 2-1 to league rivals Brighton & Hove Albion after taking an early lead.

Manchester City trailed for 40 minutes against third division side Leyton Orient without the rested Manuel Akanji and other key players after an unfortunate own goal from Stefan Ortega, before Abdukodir Khusanov equalized and Kevin de Bruyne made it 2-1 in the 79th minute shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Newcastle United prevailed 3:2 at Birmingham. Double goalscorer Joseph Willock scored the winner in the 83rd minute. Fabian Schär came off the bench after 55 minutes with the score at 2-2.