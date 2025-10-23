FC Basel can also count on the support of its own fans in the Europa League match at Olympique Lyon. However, strict rules apply to the supporters who have traveled to Lyon.

Luca Betschart

FC Basel are aiming for another surprise on matchday 3 of the Europa League. After the Swiss champions beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 in their second match, they now face an away game at Olympique Lyon.

A number of FCB supporters will also be present at the Groupama Stadium, which has a capacity of just under 60,000. However, there won't be much evidence of this in the city before and after the game. This is because strict rules apply to the supporters of the Bebbi.

On the day before the match and on the day of the match, it is forbidden to identify yourself as an FCB fan at certain times and in certain parts of the city. This is only permitted after entering the guest sector of the stadium. There are also clear regulations regarding travel to the stadium.

🔸 𝗗𝗶𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗵𝘁𝗶𝗴𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻 𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝘂𝗺 𝗱𝗮𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘄ä𝗿𝘁𝘀𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗹 𝗶𝗻 𝗟𝘆𝗼𝗻 🇫🇷



🌐 Zur Newsmledung auf der Homepage 👉 https://t.co/bIcZFxgvLM



📄 Direkt zum Kommunikationsblatt (PDF) für die Matchbesucher des FC Basel ↪️… pic.twitter.com/gULiwj7TWJ — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) October 21, 2025

Only one way into the stadium

Visiting fans must collect a voucher in advance from the FCB ticket store or the fan store, which can be converted into the actual ticket before the game (between 4 and 6.15 pm) at the "Ticket Collection Point" at the Eurexpo exhibition center. Fans will then be taken by shuttle bus from the exhibition center to the stadium and back again after the match. Only FCB supporters arriving on the shuttle buses from the exhibition grounds will be granted access to the stadium.

"We would like to urge all fans to keep the parking lot of the Eurexpo exhibition center, the ticket booths and the shuttle buses clean and not to damage them," FCB wrote in a published statement. "Please note that FCB may otherwise be liable for any costs incurred in accordance with current UEFA practice."

The strict rules are reminiscent of FC Basel's away match in Nice two and a half years ago. At that time, the responsible authorities decided not to allow any away fans into the stadium.

You might also be interested in this