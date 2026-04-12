Chelsea and Cole Palmer can only congratulate Manchester City and Erling Haaland Keystone

Manchester City take advantage of Arsenal's slip-up. After a commanding 3-0 win at Chelsea in the 32nd round of the Premier League, the Skyblues are still six points behind the leaders.

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One day after Arsenal's surprising 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth and after two draws of their own, Manchester City impressively demonstrated their ambitions of winning the league title in London. Pep Guardiola's team left no stone unturned against Chelsea, who suffered their third defeat in a row and are gradually losing sight of the Champions League places. Nico O'Reilly (51), Marc Guéhi (57) and Jérémy Doku (68) made the difference within 17 minutes in the second half. In a week's time, City will face Arsenal, who have played one game more, in a crucial head-to-head.

Granit Xhaka also scored a win with Sunderland. The newly promoted side beat Tottenham 1-0 and exacerbated the Londoners' relegation worries. The reigning Europa League winners are now two points behind 17th place. Sunderland, meanwhile, can still count themselves in with a chance of reaching the European Cup. In 10th place, they are just two points behind Chelsea and 6th place.