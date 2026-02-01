Man City only draw 2-2 with Tottenham after taking a two-goal lead - Gallery Antoine Semenyo made it 2-0 for Manchester City. Image: dpa Erling Haaland provided the assist for Rayan Cherki's 1-0. Image: dpa Rayan Cherki scored the opener for Manchester City. Image: dpa Dominic Solanke (l) equalized for Tottenham. Image: dpa Man City only draw 2-2 with Tottenham after taking a two-goal lead - Gallery Antoine Semenyo made it 2-0 for Manchester City. Image: dpa Erling Haaland provided the assist for Rayan Cherki's 1-0. Image: dpa Rayan Cherki scored the opener for Manchester City. Image: dpa Dominic Solanke (l) equalized for Tottenham. Image: dpa

Manchester City missed the opportunity to stay close on the heels of leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's team let a 2-0 lead slip away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City suffered a surprising setback in the English Premier League title race. At struggling hosts Tottenham Hotspur, Pep Guardiola's team only managed a 2:2 (2:0) draw despite leading by two goals at the break. The gap to league leaders Arsenal FC thus grew to six points on matchday 24.

Manchester dominant - Tottenham with comeback

Man City dominated the game in north London from the start. Tottenham, who had qualified directly for the knockout phase of the Champions League with a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt during the week, were weak and error-prone. After Yves Bissouma lost the ball, Erling Haaland, who had been in poor form of late, passed to Rayan Cherki, who made it 1:0 in the 11th minute. Shortly before the break, Antoine Semenyo (44') outwitted the overstretched Spurs defense.

After the home side were sent off at half-time to boos from their own fans, Tottenham turned up the heat in the second half and went on the offensive. The reward was the equalizer through an own goal by City's new signing Marc Guehi (53'). Spurs then stepped up the tempo and repeatedly looked dangerous in front of City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. In the end, Dominic Solanke (70') scored a well-deserved equalizer.

Lively exchange of blows in the final phase

But Manchester City were not impressed for very long. A lively exchange of blows developed in the final phase with good chances on both sides. But even in the nine minutes of stoppage time, neither team managed to score the winning goal they had hoped for.

City remain second in the table, closely followed by surprise team Aston Villa, who lost 1-0 at home to FC Brentford and are third with just one point less than the Cityzens.

Fourth place goes to Manchester United, who celebrated their third win in their third game under interim coach Michael Carrick with a spectacular 3-2 win over Fulham FC and are now just six points behind city rivals Man City.