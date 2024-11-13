  1. Residential Customers
Third stint in the capital Claudio Ranieri returns to AS Roma as coach

SDA

13.11.2024 - 21:12

Claudio Ranieri was last coach of AS Roma in 2019
Claudio Ranieri was last coach of AS Roma in 2019
Keystone

Claudio Ranieri, who had already ended his coaching career, is set to return to AS Roma. The club has been able to secure the experienced coach for a further engagement.

13.11.2024, 21:12

13.11.2024, 21:20

Claudio Ranieri, the 73-year-old coach, is about to return to AS Roma. According to media reports, the club has convinced the Roman-born coach to interrupt his retirement and take over the team again.

Ranieri resigned from his post at Cagliari in June and declared that he had ended his coaching career. However, AS Roma managed to win him over for a third stint on Wednesday. He had already coached the club in 2010 and 2019, narrowly missing out on the league title in 2010 and only being in charge for a few months in 2019.

A challenge awaits Ranieri in Rome, as the team has already changed coach twice. Ivan Juric, Daniele De Rossi's successor, was recently sacked after just a few weeks in charge.

Challenges at AS Roma

After twelve match days, AS Roma are in twelfth place in the table, 13 points behind leaders Napoli. Ranieri, who sensationally led Leicester City to the Premier League championship in 2016, will try to get the team back on track.

SDA

