Claudius Schäfer, CEO of the Swiss Football League, is the new President of the European Leagues.

The 53-year-old from Bern was elected at the General Assembly of the Association of European Professional Leagues in Frankfurt. This is the first time a Swiss has held this important office in the representation of the interests of the European football leagues.

Schäfer has been a member of the 13-member board of the European Leagues since 2015. The main tasks in his new role over the next four years will include representing the European Leagues vis-à-vis international football institutions such as UEFA and FIFA, the players' union FIFPro and political decision-makers.

"It is very important to me to represent the interests of all member leagues - especially the medium-sized and small leagues - and to continue the sustainable development of professional club football in Europe," Schäfer was quoted as saying in an SFL press release. Especially at a time of major changes and challenges for European football, it is important to present a strong and united voice to UEFA and other stakeholders.