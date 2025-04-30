Yann Sommer or Wojciech Szczesny: Who will make it to the Champions League final? Picture: Keystone

Wojciech Szczesny and Barcelona will face Yann Sommer's Inter Milan in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Two top-class goalkeepers, but only one of them is considered a model professional through and through.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Champions League semi-final clash between Inter Milan and Barcelona (21:00 live on blue Sport ).

Inter have a model professional between the posts in Yann Sommer, who seems to leave nothing to chance.

On the other side, Wojciech Szczesny, who has been brought out of retirement, will be in goal. The 35-year-old Pole makes no secret of the fact that he is addicted to nicotine.

Szczesny warns: "Don't imitate that! I have lost this fight." Show more

Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer hardly causes any trouble and has always cultivated his clean-cut image. It is fitting that he promotes healthy eating on his website, as it is part of his sporting success.

Sommer explains: "Protein is almost a miracle cure for athletes, but it doesn't have magical powers like the druid's potion in Asterix. If your adductors hurt, even a protein shake won't help. But if I feel energized and good during training, I know that I was right to drink a protein shake after the last session. In addition to therapy, care and training, these are a few percent that make up a good body feeling."

Conveniently, there are also a few recipes on the website, such as for "Yann Sommer's protein shake". And it's vegan to boot, making even Novak Djokovic's mouth water.

Szczesny only wants to be a role model as a goalkeeper

On the other hand, we have Barça goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who ended his stint at Italian record champions Juventus Turin prematurely last summer and hung up his goalkeeping gloves. "My body is still ready for challenges, but my heart is no longer in it. I feel it's just time to give all my attention to my family - my wonderful wife Marina and our two beautiful children Liam and Noelia," he said, bidding farewell to the big stage.

However, it only takes about two months and the family idyll is already over. After Barça regular keeper Marc-André ter Stegen got injured, Szczesny's phone rang. The Catalans want to bring him on board as a temporary solution. The Pole bites and explains his decision quite simply: "I can't say no to Barcelona."

And the signing is a direct hit. He already has one title in the bag, the championship and Champions League could follow. "My part in this is minimal," he says modestly. His teammates are doing a top job, he says, he's just trying not to mess it up.

It's true, of course, that the 10 men in front of him are doing a really good job, but Szczesny has definitely played his part in the success. As far as being a goalkeeper is concerned, Szczesny is just as much of a role model as Sommer - and he also keeps up with the Swiss in terms of affability.

Outside the stadiums, however, the 35-year-old is not the best role model. Because the Pole is addicted to nicotine. In an "ESPN" interview, he therefore warns: "Don't imitate that! I lost that battle. I started this negative habit when I was very young." And once again: "So for everyone watching: Don't do what I did!"

Refreshing as a protein shake from Sommer, on the other hand, is the reason why he addresses all of this so openly - or at least admits it, because he doesn't really like talking about it. "Because I'm not a politician. I'm just a goalkeeper. I have to catch and kick the ball." It's much easier to give interviews if you're honest, he says.

So on Wednesday evening, clean-cut Sommer and nicotine junkie Szczesny will face each other to set the course for the Champions League final.

