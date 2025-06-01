FC Biel also wants to celebrate in the Swiss Cup final Keystone

Swiss champions against third division side: the roles in the 100th Cup final are more clearly defined than ever before. Basel can crown the season, Biel can cause the biggest sensation of the competition.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After 2002, 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2017, everything seems to be in place for FC Basel to win the sixth double in the club's history. Nevertheless, they are cautious on the Rhine. "FC Biel has already knocked two big teams out of the Cup," recalls Xherdan Shaqiri of the quarter-finals and semi-finals, when the team from Seeland surprisingly defeated Lugano (2:0) and Young Boys (1:0 n.V.). For the Swiss top scorer, one thing is clear: "We have to be careful and treat our opponents with respect."

Basel's path to the final was extremely bumpy. Already in the 2nd round, they had to go into extra time against Stade Nyonnais (Challenge League), in which Shaqiri scored from the penalty spot in the 123rd minute and Marwin Hitz saved a penalty just two minutes later. FCB trailed 0:1 against Etoile Carouge (Challenge League) shortly before the end, before turning the result around with three goals between the 84th and 88th minute. Basel also overturned a deficit against Sion and Lausanne, only winning in extra time (Lausanne) and on penalties (Sion) respectively.

Thanks in part to the necessary luck, Basel has the chance to win the 14th Cup in the club's history, the first since 2019. After the impromptu and official championship celebrations, the third meeting on Barfüsserplatz in four weeks awaits. The team does not want to miss out on this. "If we can play our game, it will be difficult for Biel," says Shaqiri, for whom it would be his third double with FCB after 2010 and 2012. "I'm confident, because I've never lost a final before."

Biel with strong support

While Basel are expected to win, Biel can take a more relaxed approach to the game in the Wankdorf. 64 years after the only Cup final in the club's history, Biel, who currently only have eight professional players, have the surprising opportunity to win the title for the first time. An effort that the team from the Promotion League owes in part to goalkeeper Raphael Radtke. The 23-year-old was in goal for four of the five Cup games and was only beaten once. Most recently, he left the attackers of Lugano and YB in despair.

Since their sensational semi-final success against their big neighbors from Bern, however, the Seelanders have had to cope with a disappointment. In the championship, they missed out on the hoped-for promotion to the Challenge League after being overtaken by Rapperswil-Jona in the final sprint. For captain Anthony De Freitas, it was clear afterwards: "The Cup cost us a lot of substance." In the end, "physically and mentally" the air was out.

Finding the necessary strength again is the big challenge for the "little FCB" in the run-up to the Cup final. The amateur team, which plays its home games in front of a good 1,000 fans, must also not be intimidated by the crowd in Bern. According to sporting director Mauro Ierep, the team will try to keep a clean sheet for as long as possible, as in previous rounds, and then hope for the lucky punch.

Only a lower-ranked team has won

There are not many lower-ranked teams that have made it to the cup final. Eight times there has been a duel between a team from the highest league and one from the second-highest. Of the underdogs, only FC Sion triumphed against Young Boys in 2006. If Biel were to become the first team from the third-highest division to win, it would be the biggest surprise in the hundred-year history of the Cup.