Club Brugge sporting director reports "standstill" in Jashari negotiations with Milan

AC Milan and Club Brugge have been negotiating a possible move to Italy for national team star Ardon Jashari for weeks. Recently, however, talks have come to a standstill. Club Brugge sporting director Devy Rigaux and CEO Bob Madou have now confirmed this in an interview with "Nieuwsblad".

"The talks with AC Milan have come to a standstill. They know our position. We believe that Ardon's cycle at Club Brugge is not yet complete. Nothing is on the table today, which we believe could be an exception", the Belgian newspaper quotes.

According to media reports, the Rossoneri are prepared to pay around 33 million euros for the 22-year-old. According to Milan sporting director Igli Tare, a transfer is also in line with the ex-Lucerne player's wishes. "Jashari wants to join us. In our opinion, we have made a good offer and hope for a positive outcome," said Tare recently.

Apparently, however, the sum on offer is not enough for the Belgians. "We will persuade Ardon Jashari to stay. With all due respect to one of our undisputed best players, but you can't just walk out the door here," "Nieuwsblad" quotes the Bruges managers as saying. "We are convinced that Ardon will make a top transfer, but only at a time that suits everyone, and that is not the case for us today. We assume that he will stay."