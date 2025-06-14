Messi and Busquets have helped shape FC Barcelona's recent past. KEYSTONE

At the upcoming Club World Cup in the USA (June 15 to July 13), not only young talents such as Désiré Doué and Co. will be competing, but also aging stars.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Club World Cup in the USA will feature many old stars who have made their mark on European club football over the last two decades.

In addition to Lionel Messi, illustrious names such as Manuel Neuer, Sergio Ramos, Ángel Di María and Olivier Giroud will also be there. Show more

Lionel Messi must have sung "The Boys Are Back in Town" by Thin Lizzy to himself a few times last year when he was reunited with some of his "boys" from his Barça days at Inter Miami. Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez followed the Argentine's call from the USA.

The four old stars were never really able to build on their glorious past at FC Barcelona in the MLS. Perhaps this will change at the Club World Cup, where they will not only face the top European clubs they have caused headaches for years, but also other "oldies" who have shaped football with them over the last two decades.

So there could be several opportunities for Messi and co. to revive the "El Clásico" of yesteryear. Not only do they have to face Real Madrid, where Luka Modrić, who helped shape the era and is celebrating his debut in a Madrilenian shirt, is still involved, but also Monterrey from Mexico and Benfica, for example.

Some illustrious names included

Sergio Ramos will play for the Mexicans and Ángel Di María is in the Portuguese squad, although he has already signed a contract with his youth club Rosario Central. He will be joined in the Benfica squad by Nicolas Otamendi, who won the Premier League twice with Manchester City and, together with Di Maria and Messi, won the World Cup with the Argentinian national team.

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Thiago Silva (ex Milan, Chelsea and PSG, now Fluminense), Edinson Cavani (ex Napoli and PSG, now Boca Juniors), Hugo Lloris (ex Tottenham, now Los Angeles FC) and Olivier Giroud (ex Arsenal, Chelsea and Milan, now also LAFC) are other illustrious names who are already over 35 years old.

Over the next few weeks, the old stars will once again be able to measure themselves against the new generation and prove themselves. Perhaps one or two of the youngsters will notice that the "oldies" have not yet passed their zenith.

