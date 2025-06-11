See Messi for 3 francs? Club World Cup threatens fiasco - now FIFA is even giving away tickets

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami open the Club World Cup on Sunday against Al-Ahly. imago

Club football is experiencing something new. A Club World Cup in XXL format. There is a title at stake in the USA and a lot of money. So far, the new mega-tournament has met with little enthusiasm from the fans.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new Club World Cup will take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

FIFA is giving away tickets for the opening match in Miami to cover up empty stands - students receive four free tickets when they buy one.

The cheapest tickets have fallen from 349 to 31 dollars, with more than half of the group matches priced under 36 dollars.

In Seattle, sections of the stadium are even closed and fans are seated in the lower tiers to create a fuller picture on TV. Show more

To avoid playing in front of half-empty stands at the opening match of the Club World Cup between Inter Miami and Al-Ahly from Egypt, FIFA is handing out free tickets. Students from neighboring Miami Dade College pay only 20 dollars - and receive four free tickets on top. Five college students would therefore be able to get into the stadium for 20 dollars (16.40 francs) - that would be just over 3 francs per person to see Lionel Messi and co. live.

Ticket prices have already fallen massively: Instead of 349 dollars as in December, the cheapest tickets for the opening game currently cost just 31 dollars. Nevertheless, there are still large gaps in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which has a capacity of just under 65,000.

Even Donald Trump is skeptical: FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants to set new standards with the Club World Cup. Keystone

FIFA follows a dynamic pricing model: if demand increases, prices rise. However, the opposite effect is currently being seen - prices have already fallen below 36 dollars for 24 of the 48 group matches.

Improvisation is also taking place elsewhere: In Seattle, for example, entire sections of the stadium are being closed off for the home Sounders' match against Botafogo. The fans are deliberately moved to the lower tiers - to avoid empty seats in the TV picture.

Kick-off on Sunday

63 matches, 32 participants, 12 stadiums - the FIFA World Cup premiere in XXL format is breaking all previous benchmarks. It kicks off on June 14 and the champion will be crowned on July 13 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The stadium of the NFL clubs New York Giants and New York Jets will also be the venue for the final of the first World Cup with 48 national teams in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

The group stage will be played in eight groups of four teams each. The two best teams will reach the round of 16. Play will then continue in knockout mode until the final. There is no match for third place.

FIFA is paying out a total of one billion US dollars (880 million euros) in prize money for the participants, a good half of which is in the form of appearance money. The winner can collect up to 125 million US dollars. The rewards are staggered: Two million US dollars are awarded for a victory in the group stage. From the round of 16 (7.5 million) onwards, the amount increases via the quarter-finals (13.125 million) and semi-finals (21 million) to the finalists (30 million) and the winner (40 million).