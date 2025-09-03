Alexander Isak cost Liverpool the British record sum of over 135 million francs Keystone

In the summer transfer period that has just ended in most countries, clubs have spent more money than ever before.

In total, clubs invested 9.76 billion dollars in men's football, according to the transfer report published by the world governing body FIFA.

This corresponds to around 7.74 billion Swiss francs and not only represents a record for a summer transfer window, but also an increase of more than 50 percent compared to the same period last year. In addition, almost 12,000 transfers were made this summer, according to the figures. This is also a record.

The English clubs are by far the leaders in terms of transfer spending, spending 3.19 billion dollars (2.56 billion Swiss francs) on new players. The German clubs follow in second place with expenditure of 980 million dollars (787 million francs), ahead of the Italian clubs with 950 million dollars (763 million francs).

In terms of transfer income, the English clubs are also in first place with 1.55 billion dollars (1.24 billion Swiss francs). They are followed by clubs from France (1.27 billion dollars/1.02 billion francs) and Germany (1.07 billion dollars/860 million francs).

Women's football also set records in the past transfer period. More than 1100 transfers were completed and more than 12.3 million dollars (9.88 million Swiss francs) were spent.

